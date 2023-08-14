Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEFree Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

