Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,198,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

