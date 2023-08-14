Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 59,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

RCKT opened at $16.52 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

