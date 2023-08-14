Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,443,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

