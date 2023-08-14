Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,790 shares of company stock worth $20,443,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

