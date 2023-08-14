336 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $229.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.