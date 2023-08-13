Truist Financial Corp Sells 467,681 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,681 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $456,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 129,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

