Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock worth $22,455,363. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.