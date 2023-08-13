RF&L Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,305 shares of company stock valued at $38,608,308 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

