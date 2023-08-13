Renasant Bank Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.