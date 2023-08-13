Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 17,249 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300,305 shares of company stock valued at $38,608,308. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.