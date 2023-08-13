PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 393,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 101,671 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $34.57 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

PDFS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

