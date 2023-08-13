Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 210 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

