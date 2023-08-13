NorthRock Partners LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,300,305 shares of company stock valued at $38,608,308. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

