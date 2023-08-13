Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 453,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,087,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.