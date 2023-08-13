Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.