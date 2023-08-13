Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $187.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

