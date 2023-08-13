Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,401 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,106,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,216,000 after buying an additional 196,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

