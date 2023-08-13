Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.