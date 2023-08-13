Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 453,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,742 shares of company stock worth $22,455,363. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

