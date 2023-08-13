Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

