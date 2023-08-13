Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Light & Wonder worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.