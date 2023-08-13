Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

