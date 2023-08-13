Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

JNJ opened at $173.85 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

