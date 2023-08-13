Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.