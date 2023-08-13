Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $528.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

