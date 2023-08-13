Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.00.

LLY opened at $528.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

