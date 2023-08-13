Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.48.

DDOG stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at $28,063,418.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,586 shares of company stock valued at $70,143,470. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

