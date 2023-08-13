Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,305 shares of company stock valued at $38,608,308 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMZN opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
