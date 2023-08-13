Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

