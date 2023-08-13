Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,715 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $138.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,305 shares of company stock worth $38,608,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

