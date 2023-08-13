Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

