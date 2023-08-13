Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.