Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

