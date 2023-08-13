Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,924 shares of company stock worth $4,602,005. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of POWI opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

