Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.