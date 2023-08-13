Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,300,305 shares of company stock valued at $38,608,308. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.