Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,300,305 shares of company stock worth $38,608,308. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

