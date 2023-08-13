Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,010 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

