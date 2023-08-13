Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 828.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

