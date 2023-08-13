Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,742 shares of company stock worth $22,455,363 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.