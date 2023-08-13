Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,384,000 after buying an additional 752,524 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 455,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,448,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,700 and have sold 200,592 shares valued at $10,429,062. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

