Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,742 shares of company stock worth $22,455,363 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

