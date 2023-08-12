XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $97.00 at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that XPEL will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
