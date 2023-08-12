XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $97.00 at B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. XPEL has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that XPEL will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPEL

Institutional Trading of XPEL

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,605,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $738,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,458 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.