WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.