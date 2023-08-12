Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after acquiring an additional 227,951 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,377,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,509,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,277,000 after buying an additional 69,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

