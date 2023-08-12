Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after buying an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,394,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,750,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

XPEL Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of XPEL opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. XPEL’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $763,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,668 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,458. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.