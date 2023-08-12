Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,407 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

