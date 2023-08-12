Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,735,000 after acquiring an additional 975,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.54. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

