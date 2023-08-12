THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

